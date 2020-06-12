John Legend Talks About Parenting During Quarantine, Calls It An 'intense Experience'

Singer-songwriter John Legend reportedly told an entertainment portal that he got to learn a lot about being a parent. The Grammy Award-winning singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen have been making the most of their quarantine time with their kids. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two kids, Luna, 4, and 2-year-old son Miles. Read on to know John Legend's thoughts on parenting:

John Legend talks about parenting with Chrissy Teigen in quarantine

The couple has been very active on social media and has been showing their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine. While talking to an entertainment portal, John Legend said that he did not get to learn a lot about his wife during the quarantine. However, he said he did get to learn a lot about parenting. John Legend stated that co-parenting with his wife is a challenge, but it has been good for the couple.

Legend further mentioned that the quarantine is one of the most intense experiences of parenting that the couple has ever had. He also believes that the quarantine and parenting of their two children have brought the couple together and made them stronger.

John Legend recently gushed about his daughter Luna and stated that she is an amazing girl. He also called his daughter ‘emotionally intelligent’. John Legend stated that he enjoys hanging out with his four-year-old and added that she is very kind and funny. He also said he believes that his daughter is very empathetic.

The singer had previously told an online news portal that he was playing a board game with his daughter when he realised that Luna is very nice when she plays the game and that she doesn’t want to win the game. Legend revealed that he likes that his daughter is kind. But also joked that he wants her to a little more competitive when it comes to board games. John Legend then stated that he doesn’t want her to lose or tie the game just so that he feels better by winning or tying.

Chrissy Teigen’s family has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a standstill. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Legend gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during the lockdown. He stated that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen are just finding out how difficult it is to entertain their children.

