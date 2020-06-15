John Legend Follows Health Precautions As He Shoots For His Album 'Bigger Love'

11-time Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend was recently seen shooting for his upcoming music video. He was spotted in Los Angeles with his crew. It has been reported that the crew, as well as John a Legend, were taking proper precautions while shooting. Right from wearing a mask to social distancing, the crew followed all the health precautions.

John Legend's album shoot in Los Angeles

@johnlegend is shooting for #BiggerLove looking bomb AF! I can't wait for the video to drop!!

Source: Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/92CQRW7xHh — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) June 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Leaks John Legend's Unreleased Album On Social Media, See His Reaction

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the singer had been homebound for the past few months. However, it seems that he has resumed his work as his album Bigger Love is expected to release on June 19. John Legend reportedly arrived in Los Feliz, Los Angeles wearing dark coloured skinny jeans and a burgundy coloured shirt. He also wore a brown coloured face mask while arriving at the shoot location.

John Legend soon changed in a blue coloured causal suit and wore a white coloured shirt underneath. He also wore a pair of white coloured kicks to complete the look. John Legend is seen dancing on the stairs and lip-syncing the lyrics of his song. While talking about his album Bigger Love, John Legend has posted that he had drawn inspiration from his closed ones.

ALSO READ: John Legend Opens Up About His New Album 'Bigger Love' And His Thoughts On Quarantine

John Legend's album

John Legend mentioned on his social media, “This project has been a labor of love for me, something I’ve spent over a year conceiving and creating. I poured my heart and soul into these songs and collaborated with some incredibly gifted co-writers, producers and musicians. The songs are inspired by the loves of my life: my wife, my family and the rich tradition of black music that has made me the artist I am.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen-inspired Songs Written By John Legend

John Legend had also mentioned that the songs for the album were written before the COVID-19 pandemic and the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. He added, “But It’s important for us to continue to show the world the fullness of what it is to be black and human. Through our art, we are able to do that. This album is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope, and resilience, the things that make our culture so beautiful and influential.” [sic]

John Legend mentioned about his debut album in 2004 and his latest album, Bigger Love. He wrote, “I’m under no illusion that music can save the world or solve the world’s problems, but I’ve always turned to music to help me through tough times and I know many of you have done the same. That’s why I couldn’t wait to release this album to the world. I debuted in 2004 with an album called Get Lifted. And now, as we enter the summer of 2020, I hope this new album can get you lifted again, fill your hearts with love and inspiration, give you something to dance to, something to hold hands to, something to make love to. A week from today, on June 19, I invite you to experience a #BiggerLove.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Goes Incognito For A Bike Ride In Los Angeles, Gets Recognised By A Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.