John Legend Shares An Adorable Video From His ‘quarantine Day 1003’

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend took to his Instagram account and shared a video of his kids having fun while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have been making the most of their time with their kids. While the couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. They have also been holding family board meetings and groovy dance sessions along with a few fun indoor games for their children.

John Legend in coronavirus lockdown

John Legend recently shared a video of his kids laughing and giggling in delight while being homebound due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. In the video, John Legend is carrying his daughter Luna on his shoulders while someone is carrying his son Miles. The adults are seen chasing each other as Miles and Luna squeal with delight.

John Legend titled the video saying that this is his 1003rd day in quarantine. While John Legend is seen wearing a white coloured shirt and a pair of pink coloured three-fourth shorts, his daughter Luna is wearing a blue coloured dress. John Legend’s son Miles wore a white coloured onesie in the video. Fans of the singer are happy to see him spending some time with his family while some have asked him to adopt them as well.

John Legend’s photos

John Legend’s family has been in the COVID-19 lockdown together after the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a standstill. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the All of Me singer gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing. He stated that he and his wife- Chrissy Teigen are just finding out how difficult it is to entertain their children, Luna, 4 and 23 months old son Miles.

