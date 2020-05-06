Alka Yagnik Shares A Rare Old Picture With Kishore Kumar 'in The Middle Of His Antics'

It is not a hidden fact that Kishore Kumar is still adored by fans for his glorious contribution to Indian cinema. Recently singer Alka Yagnik shared a rare throwback picture with the legendary actor which grabbed several eyeballs. The picture has Kishore Kumar dressed in a traditional Arab attire called Thwab.

Alka Yagnik shared an endearing picture with Kishore Kumar

The picture has Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Sapna Mukherjee standing behind Kishore Kumar. Alka Yagnik also shared a beautiful message for Kishore Kumar while sharing the picture.

Alka Yagnik described the picture to be one of her fun and precious moments with Kishore Kumar who was in the middle of his 'antics' here. Alka Yagnik also added how she feels to have been blessed to have got an opportunity to sing and spend time with the legendary Kishore Kumar. Take a look at Alka Yagnik's post.

Alka Yagnik has crooned many popular hit soundtracks from the 90s like Ek Do Teen, Dilbar Dilbar, Bole Chudiyan, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Daiya Daiya and Ae Mere Humsafar. The singer has also been part of the panelist in the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. Recently her daughter Sayesha embraced the show wherein she reportedly revealed a hilarious fact about her mother that she can sleep all day. However, she also spoke about the doting side of Alka Yagnik wherein she said how she spends time with her family during festivals.

