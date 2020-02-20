Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu Will Be Seen As Mentors In THIS Show; Read

Bollywood's most famous playback singer and music legends Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kumar Sanu are going to return to bring back the nostalgia of the sounds from the 1990s. The '90s musical era will be brought back to life on an upcoming reality TV show. Here is all you should know about the show where Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kumar Sanu will be seen as mentors.

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu set for new musical innings:

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kumar Sanu are coming together to bring back nostalgia by becoming the mentors on the upcoming show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. The show was launched on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with a lot of music and a lot of nostalgia. The show is hosted by comedian Maniesh Paul. During the launch of the show, Maniesh was seen introducing the mentors, which was then followed by the glimpse of the show.

During the launch of the TV show, Udit Narayan expressed that he is very happy as he gets to work with his close friends Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. The singer further added that in the past they all have worked together a lot and getting the three of them together is iconic. After this Udit Narayan sang his famous songs Papa Kehte Hain and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

The mentors also showed their fun side with witty banter. Kumar Sanu said that there are many memories and incidents that they will be opening up about in the show. He added that that the show will be interesting. Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik also performed the songs Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai respectively. The trio left the audience asking for more when they sang Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Tumse.

This musical press meets also presented the audience with a teaser of the show and a few performances of some contestants. Alka Yagnik added that the contestants are so talented that it is tough as judges to select the best out of the stars. The show will air on Zee TV from February 29.

(Image courtesy: ANI)

