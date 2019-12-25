All Details About Janhvi Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2

Karan Johar’s much-awaited film Dostana 2 is in talks even before its release. The film is a sequel to KJo’s 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. The new film has a star cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya.

Everything we know so far about Dostana 2

In June, filmmaker Karan Johar announced the sequel of Dostana. KJo had announced that Kartik and Janhvi would star in Dostana 2. The audience and the fans were intrigued to know the third lead of the film. Later, makers of Dostana 2 shared the picture and announced the third lead actor of the film. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

All about debutant Lakshya

Lakshya, who will mark his Bollywood debut shared the director's story on his Instagram. Reportedly, the TV actor has signed a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya has been part of popular television soaps and reality shows and is a known face. The actor began his journey by a popular game reality show Roadies X2 and later jumped into the Television, playing characters in popular TV serials including Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Upcoming movies of Janhvi and Kartik

The new Bollywood beauty has many movies lined up which includes movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao, Takht with an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Dostana 2. Reportedly, the film recently wrapped up Punjab shooting. On the other hand, Kartik will the part of movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

