Dostana 2 Star Janhvi Kapoor's Epic 'Ohho' On Lakshya's Picture; See Pic

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for their upcoming movie, Dostana 2. It is known to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is a sequel of the original hit, Dostana. Since the first look of the movie, Dostana 2 has been constantly creating headlines for its unique star cast and story. The film also stars Lakshya who is making his Bollywood debut with the movie. Recently, the actor posted a picture that depicts how good the Dostana co-stars are bonding with each other.

Dostana 2 would be witnessing the trio Kartik, Janhvi, and Lakshya in the lead roles. Lakshya is an Indian television actor who gained fame after his role in MTV India’s Warrior High. Karan Johar, the producer of the movie announced the actor’s addition in the cast in October 2019. Lakshya posted a picture of himself on Instagram and tagged his co-star Janhvi Kapoor in the picture. In the picture, Lakshya is seen giving a side look with a hand on his face that seems like an expression to reply to someone about something.

Lakshya captioned the picture pointing out at Janhvi, he wrote, watch me watching you. Janhvi Kapoor, his co-star commented on the picture. She commented with an expression, ‘Ohho’.

About the first movie of the franchise

The first film in the franchise, Dostana, was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead was one of the highest box office grosser that year. The story narrates the tale of two guys, played by John and Abhishek, pretending to be gay to secure an apartment in Miami.

