Katrina Kaif Shares Easy And Quick 'Day To Night' Glam Makeup Routine; Watch

Katrina Kaif's movies and social media handles have always been a delight for her fans. Katrina Kaif's movies include Dhoom 3, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Singh Is Kinng, and many more. Katrina Kaif's videos and posts showcase her beauty and effortless looks. In a video below, the beauty queen reveals her makeup secrets. Listed below are details on her easy 'Day To Night' glam makeup look.

Katrina Kaif's Easy Day To Night Glam Makeup Look

In a YouTube video with an entertainment portal, Katrina Kaif showed her effortless and simple day to night makeup look. She used the products from her recent makeup launch, Kay Beauty with Nykaa. Kaif used two different colors from her metallic eye shadow stick range to create a glam look. She used the bare metal and golden hour eyeshadow sticks to create a radiant look.

The Bang Bang beauty started with highlighting her eyes and went on to add drama with her smoky kajal stick. The little touch instantly added the right amount of drama and intensified the eyes. She then finished off the look with the Kay Beauty Matte Action Lip Liner in Vanity and added the Kay Beauty Matinee matte lipstick in rom-com.

In total, Kaif used just five products to go from a basic neutral look to a glam look. The entire look took just five minutes and was absolutely effortless. This makeup look by Katrina Kaif is apt for a party, a social gathering, or a special date night.

Katrina Kaif's posts on her social media have also showcased her other makeup looks that have swayed the audience. Her posts have also informed the viewers of the products used by her to create her various looks.

Katrina Kaif recently has been very active on social media. The quarantine has proved to be quite fruitful for the actress as she was seen brushing up her various skills. Kaif went from cooking, reading to cleaning dishes, and learning new skills. She was also seen socializing with other celebs via video calls.

