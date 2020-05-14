Katrina Kaif Raises Her Voice Against Domestic Abuse, Joins #LockdownmeinLockup Challenge

Katrina Kaif joined in the list of celebrities who recently raised their voice against domestic violence and came in support of an NGO based in Mumbai. The actor followed the trend and posted a photo from the challenge on her Instagram. She also provided details about the same in her caption.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif’s coronavirus lockdown routine will motivate you to make yourself productive

Katrina Kaif says 'I am Fatima'

The challenge is named as #LockdownmeinLockUp. Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself that looks like it is from her terrace. Below her picture, she wrote the words 'I am Fatima', which was the part of the challenge. In the caption of the post, Katrina Kaif wrote how she is the voice of Fatima, who has gone through domestic violence. She also claimed that she is also the voice of many others who are victims of domestic abuse. Katrina also nominated Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to also take up the challenge. Here is her post:

ALSO READ | Netflix to produce Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming superhero film starring Katrina Kaif?

Other celebrities who have taken up the challenge

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shared a black and white picture of himself with the words, I am Jayshree written on top. He also talked about how he is donating towards tackling domestic abuse. He nominated Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar to also do the same.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif 'misses' being on sets, states importance of defeating COVID-19

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin shared 'I am Ruksar' with a selfie of herself. The new mother shared that she has taken up this challenge and also asked her friends to do the same. She further challenged Radhika Apte, Richa Chaddha and Guneet Monga.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was one of the initial celebrities to take up this challenge. She shared a black and white selfie along with the words I am Ankita. She nominated Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah and Natasha Poonawalla to take up the challenge.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif flaunts different talents, motivates fans amid COVID-19 lockdown

What is the challenge all about?

The challenge was started by an NGO based in Mumbai named SNEHA. The NGO focuses on taking care of women and they are protecting them from domestic violence, among other noble causes. The #LockdownmeinLockup focuses on how cases of domestic abuse have increased across the city considerably during the COVID-19 lockdown. With the available funds, the NGO is unable to reach out to all the victims. Thus, by taking up this challenge, one can donate to raise funds so that they can extend a helping hand to all the victims of domestic violence. They have used real-life cases and shared their story so that people realise the seriousness of the issue. The names of the victims were changed.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor's collaboration for movies has given Bollywood THESE hits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.