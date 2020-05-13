Katrina Kaif And Anil Kapoor's Collaboration For Movies Has Given Bollywood THESE Hits

Katrina Kaif is one of the most sought-after star of today's time. Her prolific list of film includes Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Singh Is King, Bharat, to Bang Bang, Dhoom 3 among others. Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie with the director Rohit Shetty is Sooryavanshi, along with Akshay Kumar. It is observed that Katrina Kaif has also done several movies with Anil Kapoor in her acting career. Some of the popular films of this duo were Welcome, Yuvvraaj, Race among others. So, let’s take a look at the list of movies of Katrina Kaif with Anil Kapoor.

Movies of Katrina Kaif with Anil Kapoor that you can enjoy-

Welcome

Welcome is a 2007 comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Shah, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles which makes the film a blockbuster. The story of the film revolves around a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman. However, she later learns that her brothers are gangsters. Welcome is one of the most fun-filled ,comedy-drama films in the recent past.

Yuvvraaj

Among all the performances of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Yuvvraaj is one of the films which remains quite close to fans. Yuvvraaj features Salman Khan, Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Zayed Khan, Anil Kapoor and others in lead roles. The movie released in the year 2008 was helmed and produced by Subhash Ghai. Yuvvraaj is a film that features three Bollywood superstars, that is Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor together.

Race

Race released in the year 2008. This action thriller film was directed by Abbas–Mustan. The film Race is the first instalment of the Race film series, which stars Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The story of the film is based on the 1998 Hollywood film Goodbye Lover and explores subjects of sibling rivalry, disloyalty and passion.

