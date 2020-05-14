Katrina Kaif’s Coronavirus Lockdown Routine Will Motivate You To Make Yourself Productive

The coronavirus lockdown has put almost most of the industries on a standstill. The film industry is one of them with all the shootings coming to a halt and the actors practicing social distancing at home during this phase. Katrina Kaif is one such celeb who is also currently spending her coronavirus lockdown at home. However, that is not stopping Katrina Kaif to make herself productive during this phase and recently the actor spoke to a leading portal about her coronavirus lockdown routine.

Katrina Kaif revealed about her coronavirus lockdown routine

Katrina Kaif reportedly said that she sees the ongoing coronavirus lockdown as a change in her routine. Katrina Kaif revealed that she is mostly spending her coronavirus lockdown by trying to engage herself in the various household chores as well as her workouts and that she has also been watching some interesting content. Katrina Kaif added that she has been reading a lot during this coronavirus lockdown as she loves to do that.

Katrina Kaif further said that she is also continuing working towards her cosmetic range so she is also in touch with her team during this coronavirus lockdown. Katrina Kaif also hinted towards some upcoming projects in the interview and said that she has been reading some scripts too. However, Katrina Kaif also spoke about missing her film sets.

Katrina Kaif misses being on the sets of her films

Katrina Kaif revealed that different people have different ways to deal with the restlessness which is seeping in during this ongoing pandemic situation. The Bharat actor reportedly said that she misses being on the sets of her film but at the same time, laid importance on the fact that the world has to practice social distancing to fight the pandemic.

Katrina also said that she has associated herself with an NGO which is working towards providing employment and the basic necessities to women in a village during this lockdown crisis.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor revealed how the NGO has been providing a 10-meter cloth to all the women to aid them to make masks and then, sell these on their own. Katrina further added that sometimes the NGO buys masks from these women themselves to help them. The actor said that the NGO's endeavors are not only giving these women an opportunity to work and earn but is also enabling them to stay physically and mentally fit during this phase.

