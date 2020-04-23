All About Pooja Hedge-John Abraham Starrer Upcoming Gangster Film 'Mumbai Saga'

Pooja Hegde is an aspiring Bollywood star. She entered the industry with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro(2016), opposite Hrithik Roshan. She was last seen on the big screen in the movie Housefull 4 (2019). Here’s all about Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movie, Mumbai Saga. Read ahead to know more-

All about Pooja Hedge starrer upcoming movie Mumbai Saga

Sanjay Gupta, who recently completed 25 years in the industry as a director, is coming back with yet another much-awaited movie, Mumbai Saga. The movie is among the most ambitious gangster dramas, casting John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Mumbai Saga will complete Gupta’s Mumbai gangster trilogy after Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Shootout at Wadala (2013).

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the story shows the changing faces of Mumbai people by closing mills to make malls and high-rise buildings. Apart from John and Emraan, the lead cast of the movie includes Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Sonu Sood, Doni Morea, Vivek Oberoi, and Manoj Bajpayee also play pivotal roles in the movie.

The movie was slated to release on June 19, 2020. However, there has been no further notice about the movie hitting the theatres on the given date or being postponed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie was in its post-production phase when the pandemic took place.

Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga has been creating a decent amount of hype on social media. So far, the director has introduced the look of John Abraham character, Ganpat Roy, a Mumbai gangster. The first looks of the other star cast from the crime drama is yet to be unveiled. Sanjay has shared two looks of John as the gangster on Twitter, that has already started creating a buzz among the fans.

You can only do so much with the styling of your star.

What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE.

Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

