Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Thoughts On Working With Prabhas In 'Jaan'; Read Here

Actor Pooja Hegde is a popular actor in the South Indian film industry. Before the lockdown was announced, she was shooting for her upcoming film. She was seen shooting for her Prabhas' film in Georgia. But after the spread of virus increased, the shoot was cancelled and Pooja returned to India and was in quarantine.

The actor recently spoke to a leading daily where she expressed how it was working with the Bahubaali actor Prabhas. Here is what she had to say about her upcoming adventure.

Pooja Hegde on working with Prabhas in her upcoming film

Recently, Pooja Hegde was seen giving an interview with a leading daily online through Instagram live. On it, she revealed how she feels about working with Prabhas. In the interview, she expressed that the whole crew was already there for a long time and she had only been there for 3 days.

She also expressed that Prabhas is a very chilled out co-star and is a very considerate actor. She further added that he is used to looking out for all his co-stars on the trip and used to cook food for his colleagues, and Pooja expressed that Prabhas loves to feed his co-stars.

She was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun. She also starred in the film Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar. Housefull 4 also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Rana Dagubatti, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Pooja Hegde was also rumoured to join the star cast of Suriya starter Aruva. But she recently took to Twitter and asked fans not to jump to conclusions about her doing Tamil films. She added that she has not signed any film yet and that she has some narrations lined up, but nothing is finalised. The actor further said that she is looking forward to doing a Tamil film in the year 2020. She said that only if everything goes as planned will she be seen in a Tamil film.

