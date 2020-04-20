Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Working With Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Actress Pooja Hegde recently opened up about her thoughts on working with Salman Khan for their upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress spoke of her eagerness to work on the film. The novel coronavirus broke many film schedules and Bollywood actors are trying to find new means to stay in touch with their fans. Read on to know more about Pooja Hegde's thoughts on working with Salman Khan for their upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Pooja Hegde on working with Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in the film, Housefull 4, spoke of her next film with Salman Khan. Pooja spoke of her sheer excitement to work post lockdown with Salman Khan. Pooja also threw light on the fact that the lockdown would alter many schedules and that things later would be a little different. Actor Salman Khan was initially supposed to start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali immediately after his wrap up with Radhe but the lockdown altered his plans. Khan's Radhe was to release around Eid this year but due to the lockdown, the film's release has been postponed. Many of Khan's other films and their schedules have seen a massive change as well.

Pooja Hegde will also be seen in other films. The actress has a movie with Prabhas in her kitty. She also will be starring in a south comedy film with actor Akhil Akkineni. The lockdown has led to a postponement in those films as well.

