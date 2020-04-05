Prabhas' Debut Film 'Eeswar': All You Need To Know About The Action Drama Film

Prabhas has worked in various movies throughout his career and also won various awards for his role in movies. He is well known for his role in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He made his debut in 2002 with the movie Eeswar. As per reports, the actor did not receive much popularity for the film until his movie Varsham that released in the year 2004. Eeswar was an average grosser at the box office. Take a look at some more details about the film:

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Saaho' Movie Songs That Are Worth Checking Out Right Away

All about Prabhas' debut film Eeswar

Plot

The plot of the movie is about Eeswar who stays with his father in a slum area. His mother died at a young age. His father (Siva Krishna) works in the slum area. Eeswar falls in love with a girl named Indu. Moreover, they both really love each other and start spending time with each other. Meanwhile, Eeswar's father marries Sujatha, so that she can take care of Eeswar but Eeswar hates his stepmother. Following that, Indu's father is against his daughter's marriage to Eeswar. Indu's father also hates poor people.

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Darling' Movie Songs His Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

Cast and other details

The cast of the movie includes Prabhas who played the role of Eeswar, Sridevi Vijaykumar who played the role of Indu, Revathi who played the role of Eeswar's stepmother, Siva Krishna who played the role of Eeshwar's father and K. Ashok Kumar who played the role of Indu's father. The movie was also dubbed in various other languages later on. It was later dubbed in Hindi as Humla: The War (2009) and in Bengali as Bhalobashar Jeet. The movie is directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee and bankrolled by K.AshokKumar. The movie released on November 11, 2002.

ALSO READ | Prabhas And Pooja Hedge's Characters From Radha Krishna Kumar's Next Revealed?

Eeswar is a past movie I saw before Saaho.Acting like a newcomer is good. I also like stories. I thank the director for finding him.😍😍😍#Prabhas #Eeswar #19DaysForPrabhasBirthday #PrabhasBirthdayMonth pic.twitter.com/Ar307rSvz1 — ひゆう🍮హియూ🕊️Hiyuu (@yrsp23101979) October 4, 2019

ALSO READ | Prabhas Extends Helping Hand To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak, Donates Rs 4 Crores

Check out the trailer of the film,

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.