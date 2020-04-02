Prabhas' 'Darling' Movie Songs His Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

Prabhas received widespread popularity across the country following his outstanding performance in the Baahubali franchise. He has carved out his niche not only in the South Indian film industry but has crossed geographical boundaries. Prabhas' movies including Baahubali, Mr. Perfect, Saaho, have received acclaim from critics and the audience. The actor has worked in films of many languages that made him popular across the country.

In 2010, Prabhas shared screen space with Kajal Aggarwal in A. Karunakaran's Darling. The movie performed well at the ticket counters and the flick also became popular in Bollywood as it is dubbed in Hindi with the name Sabse Badkar Hum. Darling earned Prabhas several accolades and awards, including Best Actor at CineMAA Awards.

The flick revolves around the story of a man who marries the daughter of a gangster but he manages to resolve the situation by creating a fake childhood love story. The songs received immense love from the audience. Read on to know more about the beautiful jukebox from Darling that the audience loved a lot.

Darling's melodious jukebox

Inka Edho

The song Inka Edho is one of the most popular numbers from the 2010 hit romantic-comedy. The song features Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal romancing, in various exotic destinations. It has Prabhas trying to impress Kajal Aggarwal throughout the song. The song is sung by Sooraj Santhosh and Prashanthini and the lyrics are penned by Anath Sreeram.

Pranama

Pranama is one of the most soulful and memorable numbers from the Darling album. The lyrics are penned by Ananth Sreeram and it is sung by Rahul Nambiar. The music video features Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal making some dramatic actions as Prabhas is trying to trouble Kajal.

Neeve

This song is highly praised for Prabhas' dance moves and Kajal Aggarwal's expressions. It a special place in the hearts of the audience. The dance number featuring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal is sung by Ananth Sreeram, who has sung for a total of 5 out of 6 songs in the movie. The lyrics are penned by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

