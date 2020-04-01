Prabhas And Pooja Hedge's Characters From Radha Krishna Kumar's Next Revealed?

Prabhas, who recently returned from Georgia after completing the shooting schedule of his next with Radha Krishna Kumar, will reportedly play the role of a fortune teller in the forthcoming film. Meanwhile, his co-star Pooja Hegde will reportedly essay the role of a princess in the upcomer. A media report revealed that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film is an intense love story set in the 1970s. The film, tentatively titled, Prabhas 20, also marks the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree to films. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018).

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is reportedly in the pre-production stage, and according to several media reports, the makers are waiting for the coronavirus crisis to settle to shoot the remaining portions of the film. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is reported to be an intense love story set in the 1970s. The upcomer is jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is expected to release in Dusshera 2020. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the release date of the film.

The makers of the film were supposed to release the first look poster of the movie during Ugadi (March 25). However, due to the novel coronavirus scare, the makers of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer postponed the poster release. Meanwhile, check out a picture posted by Prabhas a while ago from the sets of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

