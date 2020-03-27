The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Prabhas Extends Helping Hand To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak, Donates Rs 4 Crores

Regional Indian Cinema

Recently, Telugu cinema actor Prabhas donated Rs 4 crores in PMNRF and CMRF of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the cause of battling COVID-19.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
prabhas

Though the entertainment industry is one of those industries which is affected the most due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19, many celebrities are trying to cheer up their fans and fighters combating this pandemic. From requesting fans and followers to stay at home to sharing engaging content on the internet, the celebs have not missed any opportunity to encourage people. Recently, Telugu star Prabhas also joined the list and extended a hand of help to the government.  

READ | Anushka Shetty Reveals Who She Would Choose Between Films And Prabhas

Reportedly, Bahubali actor Prabhas contributed to the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, he donated Rs. 4 crores on Thursday, that is March 27, 2020. Out of which Rs. 3 crores are given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. On the other hand, Rs. 50 lakh each will go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

READ | Prabhas In Self-quarantine After Returning From Film's Shoot Abroad, Releases Statement

It is not the first time when the Saaho actor tried to help society to fight against COVID-19. Earlier, when he landed back in India after shooting several sequences for his upcoming film in Georgia, the 40-year-old actor and his co-star Pooja Hegde went into self-quarantine for 14 days abiding the guidelines of WHO and the Indian government. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on

READ | Prabhas Follows Only Four People On Instagram; Can You Guess Who They Are?

Other actors who donated for the cause

However, before Prabhas, it was south actor Pawan Kalyan who initiated this gesture by donating Rs. 2 crores for the cause. Later, other leading actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu among others also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19. Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs. 70 lakh while Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi gave Rs. 1 crore. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the same cause.

READ | Did You Know Prabhas Has Worked With Kangana Ranaut; Check Out The Details

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WARD BOY OF PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN PATNA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS