Prabhas Extends Helping Hand To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak, Donates Rs 4 Crores

Though the entertainment industry is one of those industries which is affected the most due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19, many celebrities are trying to cheer up their fans and fighters combating this pandemic. From requesting fans and followers to stay at home to sharing engaging content on the internet, the celebs have not missed any opportunity to encourage people. Recently, Telugu star Prabhas also joined the list and extended a hand of help to the government.

Reportedly, Bahubali actor Prabhas contributed to the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, he donated Rs. 4 crores on Thursday, that is March 27, 2020. Out of which Rs. 3 crores are given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. On the other hand, Rs. 50 lakh each will go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is not the first time when the Saaho actor tried to help society to fight against COVID-19. Earlier, when he landed back in India after shooting several sequences for his upcoming film in Georgia, the 40-year-old actor and his co-star Pooja Hegde went into self-quarantine for 14 days abiding the guidelines of WHO and the Indian government.

Other actors who donated for the cause

However, before Prabhas, it was south actor Pawan Kalyan who initiated this gesture by donating Rs. 2 crores for the cause. Later, other leading actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu among others also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19. Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs. 70 lakh while Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi gave Rs. 1 crore. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the same cause.

