Sara Ali Khan Movies In 2020: Love Aaj Kal 2 And Coolie No. 1; Here Are The Details So Far

Even though Sara Ali Khan didn't have any movies released this year, but the star kid has two movies lined up for 2020. She has also won many awards. Sara Ali Khan will appear in two movies by next year including Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1. While the shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 is already completed, Sara recently announced her Coolie No. 1 wrap schedule yesterday. Let's take a look at what the audience's expectations should be from her two movies for 2020.

Sara Ali Khan's Movies

Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda will be cast in the lead roles for the sequel for Imtiaz's movie Love Aaj Kal. Although not much information has been disclosed about the film, the movie is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. The cast for the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 was declared a while after the duo publicly expressed their fondness for each other. Along with the movie, the news about the real-life romance of the two leads was also in the news but after the movie ended, their romance news also died down claiming that they have broken up now. The project is backed by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment’s Window Seat Films slated to release on Valentine's Day in 2020. Love Aaj Kal 2 will be a sequel to the 2009 Imtiaz Ali film, Love Aaj Kal where Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan played the lead role opposite Deepika Padukone.

Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 has become the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free as announced by the producer of the film Deepshikha Deshmukh. Director David Dhawan has returned to the director's chair after directing the last hit Judwaa 2 in 2017. Coolie No. 1 will see the cast of Sahil Vaid, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania, as the supporting actors in the film. Rumi Jaffery, who wrote the original film, has adapted the screenplay this time, and Farhad Samji has written the dialogues. The movie will release on May 1, 2020. The duo will reportedly be recreating the hit Govinda and Karisma Kapoor song, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha for the film.

