Kartik Aaryan Refuses To Shoot With Sara Ali Khan For Love Aaj Kal 2?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in an upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal 2. This was declared very shortly after the duo expressed their fondness for each other. The movie will be a sequel to the 2009 Imtiaz Ali film, Love Aaj Kal where we had seen Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif in a romantic role opposite Deepika Padukone. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were previously making headlines over their alleged affair, however, the two stopped being papped together due to which speculations spread that the two have indeed broken up. And now reports have surfaced that the film requires some patchwork, and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor reportedly asked director Imtiaz Ali to avoid it if possible.

Sara on working in Love Aaj Kal 2

Sara answered a couple of questions asked by a fan club. The fan club’s representative asked that now that the shoot of the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 was over, how was her experience of working on the sets of the movie? Sara answered that it was really amazing and she enjoyed the shoot a lot. She also added that she misses the fact that she is not on the set of the movie and anticipates that fans will enjoy the movie as much as they enjoyed shooting it.

Later, she was also asked about what her favourite memories from the set were, Sara expressed that every moment on the set was a fun memory. She said that the whole shoot was a memorable moment. She also said that sometimes it felt like she was not working. She expressed that the assistant director would come and tell her that the shot is ready, after which she used to realize that she is here for shooting. She also added how she used to joke around on set that she is getting paid to sit on a bike behind Kartik Aaryan. She also expressed that any girl in her position would like to do that. Sara will be next seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 while Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, releasing on December 6, 2019.

