Sara Ali Khan Co-ordinated With Ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's 'rangeen' Shirt Look?

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who were earlier making news over their alleged romance recently attended the red carpet event of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards Show. Sources said that the ex-lovers didn't even cross their paths at the awards show which is quite a usual thing to do for somebody who has allegedly broken up. Both Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen donning colourful outfits at the award show. Check out the multicolour outfits donned by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Sara Ali Khan's multicolour avatar

Sara Ali Khan received the Rising Star Award where she was seen donning a satin-smooth multicolour dress styled with stylish black stilettos with her tied in a messy high pony. Sara's dress was the highlight of her look and some may also think that Sara was certainly matching with her alleged ex-beau at the same awards show since both went for a multicolour avatar for this Kids choice awards show. Check out Kartik Aaryan's look below to find the resemblance in their dressing style.

Kartik Aaryan at Nickelodeon Kids Choice

Kartik Aaryan received the Entertainer of the Year award at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards. Kartik was seen wearing a multicolour zigzag patterned shirt underneath a black jacket with his hair styled in the classic "Kartik Aaryan spiked hairstyle" look.

Sara Ali Khan upcoming projects

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen together in the movie Coolie No 1 which is a remake of 1995’s original movie with the same name to be released on May 1, 2020. Apart from that, she also has Love Aaj Kal part 2 called Aaj Kal in the pipeline to be produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is set for Valentine's day release next year.

