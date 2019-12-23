Sara Ali Khan Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday In Forbes List

Recently, Forbes declared its 'India Celebrity 100 List' which saw the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli at the top of the list with an earning of Rs. 252 crores who delisted Salman Khan (Top of the celebrity 100 list last year) for the top spot this year. Akshay Kumar was seen at the second spot with an earning of Rs. 293 crores and Salman Khan at the third spot with Rs. 223 crores. However, this year saw two women have made it to the Top 10 list first time including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone ranking at 8th and 10th position. Amongst the female newcomers in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has been listed on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List ranking at 66th position whereas none of her contemporaries was listed in the celebrity top 100.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan Pranks 'Coolie No 1' Co-star Varun Dhawan With A Knock-knock Joke

Sara makes the cut in Forbes 100 beating Ananya and Janhvi

Sara Ali Khan has reached at a tremendous stage in her career where she got an immense appreciation from her fans along with being listed as the top 100 celebrity list by the Forbes. Sara made it this far within a span of fewer than two years of her Bollywood career. Sara made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with Kedarnath in 2018 post which she appeared in a small role in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Sara Ali Khan reportedly earned of about Rs. 5.75 crores in 2019 which landed her up at the 66th position on the top 100 list. Sara also has a staggering amount of followers at Instagram which amounts to 15.8 million followers that too within less than two years. Sara has also landed up with numerous brand deals and endorsement as you can often see her on television endorsing one or another brand. Sara is currently busy with the shooting for her upcoming movie Coolie No. 1. Apart from her earnings, her massive Instagram followers and social media approach and connection with her fans have apparently provided her with an edge to land up here on the Forbes list.

On the other hand, her contemporaries including Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday couldn't make it to the top 100 list. Janhvi Kapoor had made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in July 2018 whereas Ananya debuted with Student of the Year 2 released in May 2019.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan Loves To Be The Big Sister To Taimur. See These Pics From Her Post For Proof

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen together in the movie Coolie No 1 which is a remake of 1995’s original movie with the same name to be released on May 1, 2020. Apart from that, she also has the sequel of Love Aaj Kal part 2 called Aaj Kal which is in the pipeline to be produced by Dinesh Vijan who has featured Kartik Aaryan extensively in many of his movies. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is set for Valentine's day release next year.

ALSO READ| Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon And Sara Ali Khan Make It To The Celebrity 100 List

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Vs Ananya Panday: Who Will Land Up In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Fighter'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.