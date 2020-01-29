Here Are All The Songs From Saif Ali Khan's Upcoming Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Jawaani Jaaneman is an upcoming Hindi-language comedy film directed by Nitin Kakkar, starring Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father to debutant Alaya Furniturewala. The film will be releasing on January 31, 2020. In total, four songs have been released from the movie, that are beautifully written by Prem Hardeep, Sukshinder Shinda, Gourov-Roshin, Tanishk Bagchi. The vocals for these songs are provided by talented singers like Jazzy B, Jyotica Tangri, Mumzy Stranger, Amit Mishra, Harshdeep Kaur, Akhil Sachdeva, and many more. Let's take a look at the list of song here:

Jawaani Jaaneman: All songs from the movie

Bandhu Tu Mera

Bandhu Tu Mera is a vigorous track from Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' sung by Yasser Desai. Devshi Khanduri has penned the lyrics for 'Bandhu Tu Mera' and Gourov-Roshin has produced its heart-pounding music beats. The song video has been directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Ole 2.0

In 1994, Saif Ali Khan made everyone dance to the Ole Ole song from Yeh Dillagi. After 26 years, the actor is back with Ole 2.0, released as a piece of the forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. Wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt, swanky shades and an enormous tattoo on his wrist, the 49-year-old entertainer will make you go crazy once again. Ole 2.0 has been sung by Amit Mishra, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Gallan Kardi

Jawaani Jaaneman has released one more song titled, Gallan Kardi. Its music is a revamp of Jazzy B's hit 2004 song Dil Luteya. The video stars the film's lead Saif Ali Khan with newcomer Alaya F and Tabu. The video shows Saif, Alaya, and Tabu having a gala time at a party. Even Jazzy B himself shows up in the video. The song is sung by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri with music given by Prem and Hardeep. The lyrics are penned by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger.

Mera Baabula

Mera Baabula is another beautiful song from Jawaani Jaaneman. The song is sung by Harshdeep Kaur ft Akhil Sachdeva. The lyrics are penned by Devshi Khanduri. Watch the song below:

