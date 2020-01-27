'Jawaani Jaaneman', 'Aswathama' & Other Anticipated Films To Watch This Week

The box office will be seeing an amazing weekend as there are some highly-anticipated films which are all set to hit the screens. After films like Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji released, some more films are also expected to perform well at the box office. For those who have no plans for this weekend, here are some movies that could be a part of your weekend.

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Here are the movies releasing this weekend

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is an upcoming comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan in the role of a 40-year-old father. The film also features Tabu and Alaya F. The film has also grabbed everyone's attention with his funny trailer and some amazing songs. Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Saif Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Watch the trailer here

Bad Boys For Life

The film features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the pivotal roles. The film revolves around old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett come together to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Bad Boys For Life is the sequel to Bad Boys II. The film was one of the highly-anticipated films featuring Will Smith.

Watch the trailer here

Aswathama

Aswathama is an upcoming film starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada. The film is a crime mystery thriller film releasing in Telugu language. The trailer of the film has given very high hopes to the fans of Naga Shaurya.

Watch the trailer here

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.