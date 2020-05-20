Kareena Kapoor Khan's Comedy Films That Will Start A Laugh Riot

Kareena Kapoor Khan's romantic and comedy films are the most popular ones amongst her films in other genres. Her dialogues as Daboo in Golmaal 3 will instantly make you fall in love with her, while her character of a doctor in 3 Idiots is sure to win your heart in every way too. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of several comedy films and each of her characters is different, yet loved. Here's a list of Kareena Kapoor Khan's comedy films that will make you watch all her films again:

Hulchul

Starring actors Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi and Suneil Shetty in the lead roles, Hulchul released in 2004. Helmed by Priyadarshan, this comedy film Hulchul turned out to be a blockbuster film, ruling over the box-office for weeks. Hulchul is a story about a boy and a girl who pretend to be in love with each other to seek revenge from their families. However, the turn of events takes a hilarious turn when they actually fall in love with each other and decide to reunite their rival families.

Chup Chup Ke

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in with actors Shahid Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Suniel Shetty in the film Chup Chup Ke. She played the character of a mute girl in the film. The film is about a fisherman who saves a boy from committing suicide. Due to the turn of events, he sells the boy to money launder and the boy is forced to live in the house pretending to be suffering from hearing and speech impairments

Golmaal series

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of Rohit Shetty's two films out of the four films released. The actor was seen in Golmaal Returns as well as Golmaal 3. In the film, Golmaal Returns she was seen as a possessive wife of actor Ajay Devgn while in Golmaal 3, her character of a tom-boy who speaks a foul language, was loved by the audience.

3 idiots

In the film 3 Idiots, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen as a medical student and the daughter of an engineering college's dean. She starred along with actors Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, the film is about two friends who set out to find their third best friend, who left on the last day of college without a formal goodbye.

Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in this comedy film Good Newwz recently along with stars Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The film followed the life of two couples who fail at conceiving a child and seek medical help. Things turn hilarious when the doctor makes a goof-up because the husbands share a common name.

Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan and late actor Irrfan Khan. The film was about a single father who fights all odds to give his daughter the best education. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen as a police officer in the film, based in London.

