Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her 'mantra' Of Choosing Scripts In This Throwback Interview

During an interview with a media house, Kareena Kapoor Khan was questioned about the procedure of selecting scripts. To this, the actor replied that she had rejected more than 6 films and added that she selects films on the basis of the content and not who her co-star is. Here are some other insights the actor shared about selecting scripts for her films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives insights into the film industry

In a throwback interview, the actor said that if the script is good she will definitely say yes to the project but if it is bad, she would simply reject it. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor Khan added that some scripts work for some actors while some don't, also adding that her job is to select the best script. The Heroine actor also said that the films she selects are according to her time frame, because it should be worth leaving her home and going to work.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also asked if her equations with her co-actors are affected if she turns down a film. She replied that it does not affect a relationship in this industry and also said that there are chances the person will come back to you with another film if you have rejected one.

In a talk show, the actor also said that Anurag Kashyap had once advised her to look into the script instead of the cast, and she has been following that ever since. Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that Bollywood lacks good scriptwriters. She said that she listens to everybody, from a small scriptwriter to a big scriptwriter, and then decides whether to do the film or not.

The Angrezi Medium actor also spoke about the 'no pregnancy' clause that Bollywood has copied from the west. Speaking on this topic, she said that if Bollywood wants to copy the west with the 'no pregnancy clause', they can. However, she also pointed out that they have insurance for their actors in the West, but Bollywood hardly cares for its actors.

