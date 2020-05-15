Allu Arjun Looks Dapper In Unseen Picture From Sets Of 'Sarrainodu'; See Pic

Allu Arjun, last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has an unfathomable fan following down south. Recently, one of his fan pages posted Allu Arjun's photo with a fan on social media. The picture has Allu Arjun sporting a dapper look; looking at the picture it seems to be from the sets of Boyapati Sreenu's Sarrainodu. The picture shared a few days ago is already winning many hearts.

Allu Arjun, who is with his family amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown, seems to make the most of the free time. Recently, Allu Arjun took to his social media to share a photo with his mother. The picture posted on Mother's Day had an adorable caption that said, "Greatest lesson I learnt from my mother is ... how to be simple even when you have Lots. Happy Mother’s Day to My Mother and all the Mothers in the world." (sic)

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun last graced the silver screen with Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, was reported to be one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Interestingly, the Allu Arjun starrer reportedly broke the box office record of Baahubali franchise.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is touted to be a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The posters of the Allu Arjun starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Allu Arjun starrer is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The upcomer is also reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, reports claim that the makers are planning to start the shooting soon.

