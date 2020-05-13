Shahid Kapoor All Praises For Tollywood Sensation Allu Arjun For This Reason

That Allu Arjun is one of the most prolific and bankable actors of the South Indian film industry is known to all. Over the years, Allu Arjun has enticed his fans with his works in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Badrinath, Duvvada Jagannadham and Sarrainodu. However, Allu Arjun is also hailed for his phenomenal dancing skills in his films.

Shahid Kapoor was all praises for Allu Arjun in his latest tweet

It seems that now Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor also agrees with this. Shahid Kapoor conducted a chat session with his fans on his social media recently. One of the fans of Shahid Kapoor asked him to describe Allu Arjun in one word.

To this, Shahid Kapoor was quick to reply that he loves Allu Arjun's dancing skills. It was needless to say that all the Allu Arjun fans were overjoyed on hearing Shahid Kapoor praise the Tollywood superstar. Check out Shahid Kapoor's tweet about Allu Arjun.

Love his dancing skills. https://t.co/3D3FdlEwPa — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Allu Arjun's performance in the song Butta Bomma was much appreciated

Not only Shahid Kapoor but several other fans were swooning over Allu Arjun's dance performance in the song ButtaBomma wherein he was seen opposite Pooja Hegde. The Allu Arjun starrer track has garnered around 168 million views until now. Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Along with the Kabir Singh actor, even Disha Patani was all praises for Allu Arjun's dancing skills recently. Disha shared some stills of Allu Arjun's performance from the song ButtaBomma on her social media. She captioned the picture saying, 'How do you do it?' to which the Pushpa actor was quick to reply.

Allu Arjun shared Disha's social media post. He replied to her saying that he loves music and that good music makes him dance. He also thanked her for the compliment. Take a look at Allu Arjun's reply to Disha Patani's post.

Like Allu Arjun, Shahid Kapoor is also known for her dancing skills. Shahid Kapoor's last film, Kabir Singh was a blockbuster at the box office. The film was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had also directed the Telugu version of the movie- Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead role.

