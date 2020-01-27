'Aloo Chaat' To 'Garam Masala': Bollywood Movies That Are Titled With Food Names

There are times when Bollywood is inspired by renowned personalities and real-life incidents. Whereas some films are inspired by quirky food items. From Aloo Chaat to Garam Masala, numerous movies have funky and delicious names in their titles. Have a look at some of the best Bollywood movies.

1. Aloo Chaat



Starring Aftab Shivdasani and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles, this 2009 romantic-comedy-drama movie went on to be a success at the domestic box office. Aloo Chaat revolves around a young Hindu lad who falls in love with a Muslim girl. He attempts to make his family accept the girl. Though she lived in the US, Aamna Sharif’s character is shown to value Indian culture and traditions. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, Aloo Chaat garnered mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

2. Garam Masala



This comedy flick is based on the 1985 Malayalam movie Boeing Boeing, which is also an adaptation of a 1960 French play by the same name. Garam Masala features Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Neha Dhupia, Rimi Sen and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. Released in 2005, this Priyadarshan-directorial revolves around two flirty men who get tangled because of their deeds. Garam Masala was a massive box office success and received numerous awards and accolades. Akshay Kumar also garnered praise for his portrayal of Mac.

3. Cocktail



Helmed by Homi Adajania, this romantic comedy film stars Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty in the lead roles and Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani and Randeep Hooda in the supporting roles. The film Cocktail revolves around a love triangle between the leading characters and how they save their friendship from being ruined. Released in 2012, this movie received mostly positive reviews for Deepika Padukone’s performance. Cocktail was a hit at the domestic box office as well as overseas.

4. Barfi!

This comedy-drama flick starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. Set in the backdrop of 1970s, Barfi revolves around a deaf and mute boy, Murphy, who falls in love with an autistic girl, Jhilmil. Barfi emerged out to be a super hit at the box office. Helmed by Anurag Basu, this 2012 movie received a nod for the 85th Academy Awards besides receiving numerous awards and accolades.

