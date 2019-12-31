Deepika Padukone's Moments From 'Cocktail' That Made Fans Fall In Love With Her

Ever since Deepika Padukone dipped her toes in Bollywood with the 2008 hit, Om Shanti Om, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Considered as one of the most successful actors on celluloid, Deepika is currently on a success streak, as the actor's recent films have managed to charm the audience in theatres. Deepika delivered a chain of successful films in Bollywood which began from the 2013 hit, Cocktail. Besides being appreciated for its unique take on love and friendship, Cocktail also managed to mint in the moolah at the box office Here are a few moments from the film, which got the audience's heart racing.

Deepika gives a nod to Saif's love for Diana

Starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in the leading roles, Cocktail Chronicles the story of three friends, as they explore love, relationship and heartbreaks. This particular scene from the film has a huge fan base, as it tugs the heartstrings of fans even today. In this particular scene from the film, Deepika Padukone accepts Saif's love for Diana Penty and advises him to find his love, keeping aside her feelings for the Saif.

Deepika accepts her fate

In the much popular scene from Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty choose to confront Deepika Padukone and reveal the nature of their relationship. Deepika, surprisingly, takes the news positively and informs Diana Penty, who plays the character Meera, that she shouldn't blame herself for isolating her friend.

When Deepika channels her inner 'bahu'

Saif Ali khan's mother, played by Dimple Kapadia, pays a visit to Saif Ali khan. This scene from the film sees Deepika Padukone channelling her inner bahu, leaving behind her glam-girl image in the film. As the film proceeds, Deepika Padukone expresses her wish to be a bride to Saif Ali Khan, which disturbs the actor as he loves Meera, which was played by Diana Penty.

