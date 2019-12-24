Cocktail Drinks To Make At Home To Liven Up The Christmas Party Unlike Any Other

The Christmas season brings joy and merriment into the lives of everyone. The most wonderful time of the year isn't complete without some festivities that go well with the season. Here are some of the best cocktail drinks that you could try to liven up your party.

Cocktail Drinks to liven up your Christmas party unlike any other

Rumchata Hot Cocoa



INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 c. whole milk

1/4 c. granulated sugar

2 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

6 oz. chocolate chips (or chopped bittersweet chocolate)

1/2 c. Rumchata

1/3 c. warm caramel

Whipped cream, for serving

Cinnamon sugar, for garnish

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Bring milk to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in sugar and cocoa powder and stir until no lumps remain. Stir in chocolate chips and vanilla and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate is completely melted. Stir in Rumchata, then turn off the heat. Pour caramel into a small dish. Dip cups in the caramel to coat the rim. Pour hot chocolate into each glass, then top with whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, more caramel, and a cinnamon stick.

Mistletoe Margaritas



INGREDIENTS

1/2 c. whole cranberries

1/4 c. granulated sugar, divided

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1 wedge lime, for rim

2 c. cranberry juice

12 oz. silver tequila

8 oz. triple sec

1/2 c. plus 1 tbsp. lime juice, divided

12 c. ice

Mint, for garnish



DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, toss cranberries with 1 tablespoon lime juice. Drain out lime juice, then toss with 2 tablespoons sugar. Pour onto a baking sheet to dry. Combine remaining sugar with salt on a shallow plate and mix to combine. Using the lime wedge, the wet rim of each glass, then dip in a sugar-salt mixture. Combine cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec, remaining 1/2 cup lime juice, and ice in a large blender, working in batches if necessary. Blend until smooth. Pour into prepared glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint and a couple of sugared cranberries.

Sugar Cookie Martinis



INGREDIENTS

FOR THE MARTINI

1/2 c. whole milk

1/4 c. Baileys

2 oz. vanilla vodka

2 oz. amaretto

Ice

FOR THE RIM

1/2 c. vanilla frosting

1/4 c. sprinkles, plus 1 tsp., divided

Pre-made sugar cookie dough



DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll sugar cookie dough out to ¼” thick. Using a cookie cutter, cut out desired shapes then place cookies on a prepared baking sheet. Bake until just set and lightly golden around the edges, 12 minutes. Let cool. Using an offset spatula, spread a thin layer of frosting onto the rim of two martini glasses. Pour ¼ cup sprinkles onto a small plate then dip rims in sprinkles to coat. Use an offset to frost cookies with frosting then decorate with the remaining 2 tablespoons sprinkles. In a cocktail shaker, combine milk, Baileys, vodka, and amaretto. Add ice and shake until cold. Pour into glasses and garnish the rim with a cookie.

Caramel Snickerdoodle Martini



INGREDIENTS

1/4 c. caramel, warmed

2 tbsp. cinnamon sugar

1 c. heavy cream

2 oz. Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Ice

Whipped cream, for garnish

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish



DIRECTIONS

Place caramel on a plate and cinnamon sugar on another. Dip rims of martini glasses in caramel, then in cinnamon sugar.

In a cocktail shaker, add heavy cream, Smirnoff Kissed Caramel, and cinnamon. Add ice and shake until cold. Pour into glasses and top each one with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick.