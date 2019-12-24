The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cocktail Drinks To Make At Home To Liven Up The Christmas Party Unlike Any Other

Food

Christmas party isn't complete without a few punches of Christmassy drinks. Here are some drinks you can choose to make. Read further ahead to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cocktail drinks

The Christmas season brings joy and merriment into the lives of everyone. The most wonderful time of the year isn't complete without some festivities that go well with the season. Here are some of the best cocktail drinks that you could try to liven up your party. 

Cocktail Drinks to liven up your Christmas party unlike any other 

Also Read | Kajol And Ajay Devgn's Relationship Timeline; Know More About The Tanhaji Couple

Rumchata Hot Cocoa


INGREDIENTS

  • 2 1/2 c. whole milk
  • 1/4 c. granulated sugar
  • 2 tbsp. cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 6 oz. chocolate chips (or chopped bittersweet chocolate)
  • 1/2 c. Rumchata
  • 1/3 c. warm caramel
  • Whipped cream, for serving
  • Cinnamon sugar, for garnish
  • Cinnamon stick, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Bring milk to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in sugar and cocoa powder and stir until no lumps remain. Stir in chocolate chips and vanilla and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate is completely melted. Stir in Rumchata, then turn off the heat. Pour caramel into a small dish. Dip cups in the caramel to coat the rim. Pour hot chocolate into each glass, then top with whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, more caramel, and a cinnamon stick.

Also Read |  Health: Detox Drinks That Can Give You Healthy Skin And Hair

Mistletoe Margaritas


INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 c. whole cranberries
  • 1/4 c. granulated sugar, divided
  • 2 tbsp. kosher salt 
  • 1 wedge lime, for rim
  • 2 c. cranberry juice
  • 12 oz. silver tequila
  • 8 oz. triple sec
  • 1/2 c. plus 1 tbsp. lime juice, divided
  • 12 c. ice
  • Mint, for garnish 


DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, toss cranberries with 1 tablespoon lime juice. Drain out lime juice, then toss with 2 tablespoons sugar. Pour onto a baking sheet to dry. Combine remaining sugar with salt on a shallow plate and mix to combine. Using the lime wedge, the wet rim of each glass, then dip in a sugar-salt mixture. Combine cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec, remaining 1/2 cup lime juice, and ice in a large blender, working in batches if necessary. Blend until smooth. Pour into prepared glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint and a couple of sugared cranberries.

Also Read | Detox Drinks You Must Take To Cleanse Your Lungs Naturally

Sugar Cookie Martinis


INGREDIENTS

  • FOR THE MARTINI
  • 1/2 c. whole milk
  • 1/4 c. Baileys
  • 2 oz. vanilla vodka
  • 2 oz. amaretto
  • Ice
  • FOR THE RIM
  • 1/2 c. vanilla frosting
  • 1/4 c. sprinkles, plus 1 tsp., divided
  • Pre-made sugar cookie dough


DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll sugar cookie dough out to ¼” thick. Using a cookie cutter, cut out desired shapes then place cookies on a prepared baking sheet. Bake until just set and lightly golden around the edges, 12 minutes. Let cool. Using an offset spatula, spread a thin layer of frosting onto the rim of two martini glasses. Pour ¼ cup sprinkles onto a small plate then dip rims in sprinkles to coat. Use an offset to frost cookies with frosting then decorate with the remaining 2 tablespoons sprinkles. In a cocktail shaker, combine milk, Baileys, vodka, and amaretto. Add ice and shake until cold. Pour into glasses and garnish the rim with a cookie.

Also Read | Model Francia James Drinks Raw Milk, Sparks Debate On Internet

Caramel Snickerdoodle Martini


INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 c. caramel, warmed
  • 2 tbsp. cinnamon sugar
  • 1 c. heavy cream
  • 2 oz. Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon
  • Ice
  • Whipped cream, for garnish
  • Cinnamon sticks, for garnish


DIRECTIONS

Place caramel on a plate and cinnamon sugar on another. Dip rims of martini glasses in caramel, then in cinnamon sugar. 
In a cocktail shaker, add heavy cream, Smirnoff Kissed Caramel, and cinnamon. Add ice and shake until cold. Pour into glasses and top each one with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START