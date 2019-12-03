Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Moments From His Comedy Entertainer Garam Masala

Garam Masala released in the year 2005 and was a super-hit at the box-office. Akshay Kumar received the Best Actor Award in a Comic Role for his performance in the film at the Filmfare Awards and was praised for his role as Mac. The film is written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by Ganesh Jain and Rattan Jain. Here is a list of some of the best comic moments of Akshay Kumar from the film Garam Masala.

Akshay Kumar’s best comic moments from Garam Masala

Sam’s promotion to U.S.A

The story revolves around the life of two photographers who work in the same magazine. Both of them take part in a photography competition and the results come as a big shock to Akshay Kumar in a hilarious way. He finds out that Sam, played by John Abraham has won the competition by submitting a famous photographer’s photos and won by cheating.

Birthday of fiancée

Mac gets in big trouble when he accidentally forgets the birthday of his fiancée, played by Rimi Sen. The moment gets very awkward for him when his fiancée calls to ask him if he remembers the special occasion. Mac replies in a confused way by mentioning Gandhi Jayanti that upsets her and makes her shout at him for being lame.

The Ultimate confusion

Other than his fiancée, Mac gets involved in an affair with three other women. There is a funny scene that is pulled off very well by Akshay Kumar when all of his girlfriends are present in the house without each other’s knowledge. It creates chaos in the house and Mac finally urges Sam to help him out of the situation.

Housekeeper

Mac’s friend Babban gets him a housekeeper, Mambo (Paresh Rawal) who also looks after the house. There are many comical moments between Mac and Mambo that lead to heated arguments. There is a scene in the film when one of Mac's girlfriends gets into an argument with Mambo and seeks help from Akshay but he fails to speak in favour of his girl-friend as Mambo has kept his big secret for a very long time that can ruin his life.

