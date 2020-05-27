'Amar Akbar Anthony' Clocks In 43 Years In Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Anecdote

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan commemorated 43 years of his hit classic film Amar Akbar Anthony through his social media handles on Wednesday. He shared an interesting statistical fact about the film's Box-Office collections. The actor revealed that it made Rs 7.25 crore in 1977 which is equivalent to more than what S.S Rajamouli's film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made in its lifetime. Amitabh Bachchan also posted three pictures including BTS photos with the co-stars and a poster revealing that the movie was smashing hit.

T 3544 -43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2—The Conclusion today!



#43YearsOfAmarAkbarAnthony pic.twitter.com/u5IMiOV2zt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

Amar Akbar Anthony is an action comedy family movie. Helmed by Manmohan Desai, it stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The 1977 movie revolves around three brothers, who get separated in childhood. Three different families, who follow different faiths including Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, adopt them. Amar Akbar Anthony follows the life of the three children after they grow up. The comedy flick was well-received by the audience. Moreover, it went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan also posted a vintage photo with his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the sets of his film and revealed that it was taken when he was shooting for the popular Amar Akbar Anthony’s song My Name is Anthony Gonsalves.

In the caption alongside his social media post, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the day. He wrote, “ SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on the set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting the song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beachfront...43 YEARS of AAA, today .. !!!

When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the ’70s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti, this one was so out of place .. BUT...It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations 😟😟 But the fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say...Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!”.

