Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photo Of Young Abhishek, Shweta From Sets Of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on different social media platforms. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of himself with his children. Bachchan’s black and white photo is from the sets of his popular movie, Amar Akbar Anthony. Read on to know more about the story:

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 43rd anniversary of Amar Akbar Anthony

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 43 years of Manmohan Desai’s Amar Akbar Anthony on May 27, 2020. He posted a vintage photo with his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the sets of his film. The actor was shooting Amar Akbar Anthony’s song My Name is Anthony Gonsalves.

In the caption alongside his social media post, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the day. He wrote, “ SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on the set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting the song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beachfront...43 YEARS of AAA, today .. !!!

When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the ’70s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti, this one was so out of place .. BUT...It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations 😟😟 But the fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say...

Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!”

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post on the official Twitter handle on the occasion of Amar Akbar Anthony’s 43rd anniversary. He took to the microblogging platform and posted three pictures including BTS photos with the co-stars and a poster revealing that the movie was smashing hit. In his tweet, the actor wrote, “43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2—The Conclusion today!”

T 3544 -43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2—The Conclusion today!



#43YearsOfAmarAkbarAnthony pic.twitter.com/u5IMiOV2zt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020



On the 40th anniversary of Amar Akbar Anthony in 2017, Amitabh Bachchan shared a similar post on twitter with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. However, it did not include a description of the events on the sets of the film. Take a look at his old tweet.

T 2436 - 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Movie 'Nautanki Saala!' Featured Abhishek Bachchan | See More Trivia

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan And Jackie Shroff

Amar Akbar Anthony is an action comedy family movie. Helmed by Manmohan Desai, it stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The 1977 movie revolves around three brothers, who get separated in childhood. Three different families, who follow different faiths including Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, adopt them. Amar Akbar Anthony follows the life of the three children after they grow up. The comedy flick was well-received by the audience. Moreover, it went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.



Also read: Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Adorable Childhood Photos Will Make Your Day

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Heartbroken Over Cyclone Amphan, Mohit Baghel's Death & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.