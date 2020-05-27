Amitabh Bachchan Donates 20,000 PPE Kits & 10,000 Ration Packets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the on-going Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of Bollywood celebrities came forward to help the paramedics, daily wage earners, migrant workers, and COVID-19 patients during such an unprecedented situation. While Sonu Sood has taken up the responsibility to facilitate migrant workers with means of transportation, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is also putting his best foot forward to help the underprivileged who are suffering due to the pandemic.

Bachchan is associated with several government projects and initiatives to raise awareness among the masses regarding COVID-19. Big B has also made huge donations to facilitate thousands of families with ration, providing essentials to migrant workers and PPE kits to police stations and hospitals.

Also Read | Shoojit Sircar Says No One Recognised Amitabh Bachchan During 'Gulabo Sitabo' Shooting

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Guzar Jayega' Song To Be Enlisted In Guinness Book Of World Records

Amitabh Bachchan donates over 20,000 PPE kits and 10,000 ration packets

Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed by the government of India to curb the rapid spread COVID-19, a lot of people have been struggling to cope with the daunting impacts of it on their livelihood. Therefore, on behalf of the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his company AB Corp Ltd’s managing director, Rajesh Yadav is leading the commendable work of helping the needy.

Since March 28, 2020, Yadav has been distributing around 4500 packets of cooked food to various locations in Mumbai including Haji Ali Dargah, Antop Hill, Dharavi, Juhu, and others on a daily basis. He also distributed about 10000 packets of dry ration to 10000 families which would suffice the ration requirement of each family for a month.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Amusing Tongue Twister With Slow-mo Clip, Fans In Splits

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan's team has now started distributing over 2000 dry food packets, 2000 water bottles and about 1200 slippers daily from May 9, 2020, to the migrant workers who are leaving Mumbai for going to their native places. Bachchan's team also came with the idea of facilitating migrant workers travelling to Uttar Pradesh with buses and are finally sending over 10 buses to UP from Haji Ali this Thursday. They have also partnered with various agencies and local authorities to distribute countless numbers of face masks and sanitisers. In addition to that, they also donated more than 20,000 PPE kits to hospitals, police stations, BMC offices and several funeral places.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Film With Abhishek As 'Bunty Aur Babli' Clocks 15 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.