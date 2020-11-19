Gulshan Devaiah Recalls The Time When He Walked The Ramp, Says 'I Felt Very Manly'

On International Men's Day, Gulshan Devaiah took a trip down the memory lane and posted a photo that gave a glimpse of the time when he walked the ramp. Gulshan wrote, "Me in drag. Don’t be shocked, it was so much fun and I felt very manly walking the ramp in 4 inch heels." He quipped that the image is an exaggerated representation of what it was. However, it’s ok to be in touch with the feminine side, he added.

Gulshan continued, "#internationalmensday. Ps. Walking with 4 heels is very tough and dangerous even .. you can twist your ankle and die."

As soon as Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Stunning", whereas a bunch of fans dropped awestruck emoticons on the photo. Sharib Hashmi wrote, "I was planning to post something in drag!! you stole my idea boss". Isha Talwar went on to call Gushan "babe" and many simply dropped fire emoticons on the post.

When Gulshan walked the ramp

(Source: Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram)

In the recent past, Gulshan shared a photo of his old home and mentioned that he lived in there from 1985 - 2000. He wrote that many important memories were made there and that it was the place where he started dreaming. "And I am living the dream today," he concluded.

Vijay Verma was one of the firsts to drop a comment on it. "Bro I LOVE this place. Maybe we’ll go some days," he replied. "You are an inspiration for many!" read a user's comment on the post.

On the work front, Gulshan was last seen in the film, Footfairy, alongside Sagarika Ghatge and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Helmed by Kanishk Verma, the movie chronicles the gripping story of a monstrous fairy who takes away nothing but just the most beautiful feet on the planet. In the psychological thriller, Devaiah plays the role of CBI officer Vivaan Deshmukh. Apart from this, he was also seen in the web show, Afsos, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap; also starring Sulagna Panigrahi, Anjali Patil and Heeba Shah in prominent roles.

