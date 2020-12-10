'#Throwback' To Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Wedding As They Welcome Their First Baby

The Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani welcomed a new member to his family today, i.e. on Thursday, as elder son Aakash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed their first bundle of joy to this world. Ever since the big news of Akash and Shloka Ambani's baby boy broke, congratulatory wishes from across the country from the masses, as well as several celebrities of the showbiz, have started pouring in on social media. The man and wife welcomed their baby boy exactly 20 months after their wedding, i.e. March 9, 2020. Thus, here's taking a look at Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's wedding which had made headlines globally.

Throwback to Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's wedding pictures and videos

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's oldest son Akash Ambani tied the knot with childhood friend and the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, Shloka Mehta, on March 9 last year. Now, exactly one year and eight months into Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding date, the power couple has been blessed with a baby boy. After ending 2018 on a good note with the wedding of their daughter Isha Ambani to the son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, Anand Piramal, the Ambanis welcomed their daughter-in-law Shloka in the next year itself.

Ahead of Akash & Shloka Ambani's wedding in 2019, the couple got engaged in 2018 and the Mehtas and Ambanis had hosted a string of parties to celebrate the occasion. After celebrating Akash and Shloka's engagement parties, the Ambanis kicked off Isha and Anand's engagement parties before their extravagant wedding in the same year. Just like their daughter's wedding, Ambanis celebrated Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's wedding by hosting a roster of ceremonies including a special performance by Cold Play's Chris Martin at their Sangeet.

The couple's wedding on March 9 was attended by most of the celebrities from the Hindi film industry and videos of them dancing at Akash's 'Baraat' had gone viral on social media in no time. While you might have forgotten the grand scale on which Akash & Shloka Mehta's wedding took place, here's taking a sneak-peek into their lavish wedding ceremony which will surely give you major wedding goals. Take a look:

