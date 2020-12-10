Ambani Family Tree: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Billionaires

The Ambani family tree includes Dhirubhai Ambani, the leading person behind companies his sons own. Born and brought up in Gujarat, he spent his life with siblings. Though uninterested in pursuing formal education, Ambani stunned everyone with his intelligence and hard-working attitude. As per Pressroom Today, he showcased his skills by selling oil and fritters as a teen. The money he used to earn from these chores helped him feed his family. Here is everything you need to know about the Ambani family:

Everything to know about the Ambani family

Dhirubhai Ambani married Kokilaben Ambani in 1955 and planned to start his family. He became the father of two sons Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, and daughters Nina Ambani and Dipti Ambani. Both the boys turned out to be successful in their careers. In 2005, they separated the Reliance Industries Limited among each other and worked on their ventures.

Mukesh Ambani emerged out as the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited. He did not opt for further studies and left his MBA from Stanford University for assisting father in business. He married Nita Dalal in 1985, who had done graduation in Commerce. Now, she is the founder and chairperson of the CSR arm of Reliance Industries. They are parents to three children, including Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's wedding

Akash Ambani, born in 1991, married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta, in 2019. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's wedding was a lavish affair. Numerous politicians, Bollywood stars, and cricketers, attending the ceremony in March 2019. Recently, they welcomed a new member to their family.

Also read: Nita & Mukesh Ambani's Son Akash Ambani Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Shloka

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates Iconic Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Legacy With Song From 'Chandni'

The duo gave birth to a baby boy on December 10, 2020, Thursday in Mumbai. Akash Ambani's father and mother Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are now proud grandparents. Fans and followers of the duo have sent their greetings and blessings on social media. Here’s what Parimal Nathwani said:

Congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani for the birth of their baby boy. I also congratulate Shri Mukeshbhai, Neetabhabhi and the entire Ambani Family for the arrival of the new member. This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby. pic.twitter.com/CVtRfPp0Rk — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 10, 2020

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor As She Posts A Throwback Pic With Him

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.