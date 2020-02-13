Ameesha Patel Outs FB Imposter Fooling People By Asking For Personal Pics, Raises Alarm

Popularity always puts celebrities at the risk of their name being misused. With the rising use of social media, some of the networking sites have become a common platform for scamsters to target the vulnerable netizens. That’s what happened with Ameesha Patel recently when a fake Facebook profile in her name was used to trick people.

The actor took to her Twitter and Instagram handles to claim that the profile was asking for personal pictures, posing as her. The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai star clarified that she was not on Facebook and alerted her fans and well-wishers to be ‘beware of the fake person’. She asked them to neither follow the profile nor respond to the messages.

Here’s the post

2 my friends fans n family wanted to let u know that I’m not on Facebook n never have been..sum1 is posing as a imposter n fooling every1 n asking 4 personal pictures etc n tryin 2 be me..pls beware of this person n dont follow this or any facebook account thinkin it’s mine pic.twitter.com/ZYEnuFXvDl — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) February 13, 2020

Ameesha is not the only celebrity to face a similar situation. Rajkummar Rao and Boney Kapoor have been some of the other stars who raised an alarm over their names being used to dupe others. Rajkummar had alerted his followers after it came to his notice that his name was used to dupe filmmakers.

Boney Kapoor had even gone on to file a police complaint when he got to know about fake casting posts being made, using his name on Facebook.

On the professional front, Ameesha was seen briefly in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 13. She was seen at the premiere and the initial episodes.

On the film front, she was seen opposite Gadar: Ek Prem Katha co-star Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit. Her production Desi Magic is still awaiting a release amid numerous controversies, including an arrest warrant being issued in her name previously.

