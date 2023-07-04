Ameesha Patel Justifies Pay Disparity, Says 'heroes Deserve To Get Paid More Because...'

As the release of her film Gadar 2 approaches, Ameesha Patel has been actively engaged in promotional activities. In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the ongoing pay parity discussion. Additionally, she expressed her opinion on the contrasting commercial aspects between a female-centric film and a movie led by a solo male hero.

Ameesha Patel will reprise the role of Sakeena in the upcoming film Gadar 2.

She was last seen in the movie Bhaiji Superhit which was released in 2018.

Ameesha Patel believes pay parity does not exist in Hollywood and Bollywood

During the promotional tour of Gadar 2, the actress shared her perspective on the issue of pay parity in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. She openly denied the existence of pay parity, not only in Bollywood but also in the English movie industry. According to her, a film's success primarily depends on the hero, and therefore, they deserve higher pay. She justified the pay disparity between male and female artists by stating that films sell because of the hero's popularity.

(Ameesha Patel will reprise the role of Sakeena in the upcoming film Gadar 2. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Ameesha also reiterated that she will never ask for the same pay as male actors like “Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn” because according to her the audience come because of them. She even went to the length of saying that females only play a considerable amount of roles in the film. The actress concluded, “How many female-oriented films, if you pick up, have really done those box office numbers that a solo hero film can do? So why should we fool ourselves? I'm not going to be foolish.”

Ameesha Patel shares her two cents on the harsh shooting conditions

The actress also commented on the ‘harsh conditions’ in which males and female actors have to shoot. She said that she would rather demand ‘as much comfort’ as her male co-stars. She said that being a girl it is harder for her to get into the character and perform better because she has to wear makeup and dance in chiffon sarees in the snow. She says she does not want to call herself a “female fighter”.

(Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol have recreated their 22 year old song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in the new film. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Gadar 2 will finally hit theatres on the Independence Day weekend July 11. The movie is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar. Loaded with nostalgia value and nationalism feeling, the film is anticipated to have a big opening. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel told Republic Digital that the film will see a “grand opening of minimum Rs 150 crore”. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in the film.