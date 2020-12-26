Ameesha Patel 'shakes a leg' at Army event in J&K; shares thoughts with 'selfless heroes'

The Indian Army personnel face numerous challenges, and apart from securing the borders, the jawans also have to stay away from their families for many days. The celebrities of the film industry often visit the soldiers to cheer them up and give them a break amid their intense tasks and tense situations. Recently, Ameesha Patel provided a breather to the Armymen by interacting and praising them as she was the chief guest at an event organised by the Army in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla.

Ameesha Patel’s interaction with soldiers

Ameesha was invited to inagurate the 'Jashn-e-Baramulla', a cultural event to provide opportunities for the youth of the area to showcase their talents. Ameesha Patel posted videos to share her experience of the event.

In one she informed that she was going ‘To shake a leg with the Armymen. They are the ones who keep us safe throughout the year, so we owe it to them to put a smile on their faces.”

Working Xmas for me in Srinagar ... wishing everyone a merryyyy Xmas ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/w0Bvp46MOR — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 25, 2020

“I salute you, you all protect us,” she told the jawans who stood around her.

Kashmir .. baramullah .... lovely interaction with our country’s true and selfless heroes .. our jawans .. the ever brave and sacrificing jawans .. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/W8nydX6yjV — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 25, 2020

She was also seen performing the title track of her blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She released the pigeons to kick off the Jashn-e-Baramulla event.

Kashmir .. baramullah.. shaking a leg with the Indian Army and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir 🌈🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/QSQl3Jk3hL — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 25, 2020

Ameesha termed the event as a ‘lovely interaction’ with the country’s ‘true and selfless heroes’ and called them the ‘ever brave and sacrificing jawans.’

Kashmir .. thank u to The Indian Army and Civil Administration of Baramullah and Jammu and Kashmir for having me as their chief guest today 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ucbIHWBAFO — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 25, 2020

Another video of Ameesha, getting teary eyed upon seeing a performance of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, had gone viral recently.

Ameesha on the professional front

On the professional front, Ameesha’s last major film was Bhiaji Superhit with her Gadar: Ek Prem Katha co-star Sunny Deol in 2018. She had featured in the previous season of Bigg Boss reality show as well. She has also turned a producer with the movie Desi Magic, that is yet to be released, but will next star in Punjabi film The Fauji Band.

