Ameesha Patel Shoots In Gujarat; Shares Glimpse Of 'work Mode'

On February 8, 2021, Ameesha Patel took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip featuring herself. In the video, Ameesha can be seen shooting with a product in her hand. The actor wore a shimmery black saree with a sleeveless blouse. Ameesha is currently in Gujarat shooting for a brand. In the caption, she informed her fans that her ‘shoot mode’ and ‘work mode’ is on. Take a look at the actor's latest post.

Ameesha Patel's 'shoot mode' is on

In the short video clip, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hain star can be seen wearing a shimmery black saree with a deep neck sleeveless blouse. The actor a pair of gold earrings with a necklace. She wore subtle makeup and kept her straight hair loose. In the caption, she wrote, “GUJARAT- shoot mode… work mode” with several camera emoticons.

As soon as the video was uploaded, many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Wow lovely” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Perfect” with a praising hands emoticon. A user, complimenting her, wrote, “Fabulous” with several fire emoticons. Another one commented, “Very beautiful” with several red hearts.

Ameesha is an active Instagram user who frequently updates her fans on her personal and professional activities. On the same day, the actor shared a collage picture of herself wearing the same outfit. In the picture, she looked lost in her thoughts. In the caption, she wrote, “Shoot mode on… captured being lost n thought… the eternal daydreamer” with several red hearts. While sharing the third picture, the actor further gave credits to the style team and the designer.

Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on the pictures. A fan commented, “Wow very pretty” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “LOOK GORGEOUS”. A netizen simply called her ‘cute’ and dropped 'OK' gesture emoticons. Another netizen wished her, “HAPPY VALENTINE WEEK MAM” with a red heart and a heart-eyed face emoticon.

This isn’t the first time that the Gadar actor has risen the temperature. Recently, on the same day, she shared a mirror collage picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a crop white tank top and denim jeans. The actor added a pair of black sunglasses to complete her look. In the caption, Ameesha penned, “Was hotttt… cud change mind… and might delete later!!!” with several kissing lips and fire emoticons.

Image Source: Ameesha Patel's Instagram

