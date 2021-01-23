Tabu's Instagram Getting Hacked To Preity's TBT With SSR, Here're Top IG Posts Of Week

The stars of the Bollywood industry made headlines every now and then this week. From Tabu's Instagram account getting hacked, Preity Zinta recalling fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, to Kangana Ranaut's tribute to the legendary MGR on his 104th birth anniversary, the internet was blazing with celebs' updates. Here's a quick weekly round-up on the stars' social media updates this week. Take a look.

Tabu's Instagram gets hacked

Tabu became the latest victim of Instagram hacking. “Hack alert. My account is hacked. Please do not click on any link from my account," Tabu wrote on January 17. Earlier, Vikrant Massey, Farah Khan, Ameesha Patel, and other stars' Instagram accounts also got hacked.

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post on 'expectation versus reality'

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post on expectation versus reality garnered a lot of attention from fans. "Woke up like this.

Expectation vs reality," she wrote while sharing two photos. Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love.

Preity Zinta remembers Sushant on his birthday

Preity took a trip down memory lane and remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. She shared a series of photos from a party and penned a heartfelt note. "To live in one’s heart is not to die. Thank you so much @rohiniyer for hosting Sushant’s birthday party. These are my fondest memories of him & us," she wrote. Preity Zinta's Instagram post went viral in no time.

Kangana's tribute to MGR

Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary. The video showed several glimpses of MGR, the Bharat Ratna recipient, who started his career in 1936 with his debut in the film, Sathi Leelavathi. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Here's a tribute to the legend #MGR on his 104th birth anniversary, the revolutionary leader of Tamil Nadu and a true mentor to #Thalaivi, the iconic leader." Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post below.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post

Madhuri recently revealed that she likes to end her long day with a cup of tea. "Nothing like ending a long day at work, with a cup of chai," she wrote. Looked like the actor had begun shooting for her upcoming ventures.

Kareena shifts to her new home

Ahead of welcoming their second child, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan moved into their new plush residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The former shared a glimpse of their new home's bed and wrote, "door to new beginnings." Soon, her well-wishers from the industry congratulated her.

Tiger shares Casanova BTS

This Tuesday, Tiger Shroff shared a BTS video from his latest single, Casanova. In it, he was practising for the song with his teacher Suzanne Dmello. Tiger wrote, "Heres a little sneak into some of the prep I did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello thank you, mam, for having patience with a beginner like me." Disha Patani was one of the firsts to drop a comment.

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his jawline

On January 18, Kartik Aryan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie of himself in which he flaunted his jawline and long hair. He is gearing up for his upcoming thriller, Dhamaka. The movie went on floors in December 2020.

Ayushmann channelises his inner poet

Ayushmann Khurrana shared two of his self-portraits captured in the digital camera. The Vicky Donor actor captioned the post with a short poem in Hindi that talked about pictures speaking more than humans in the real world. "This is just so beautiful," wrote a fan.

