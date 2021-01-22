Ameesha Patel Warns Fans To Not Fall For A 'misguiding Poster' With 'wrong Information'

Veteran actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media handle and shared a poster, which claimed that the actor will be the guest of honour for a fashion show. The poster in the picture urged people to register for the event while featuring a cutout of Ameesha Patel in the right corner. Sharing the same, Ameesha wrote, "wrong information" in caps. She further added, "I am not the guest of honour at this function .. pls don’t go by this poster .. organisers are misguiding people .. thanks", along with a folded-hands emoji. Scroll down to take a look at Ameesha Patel's post.

Ameesha Patel rubbishes being the 'guest of honour'

Within a few hours, many from Ameesha's 3.8M Instagram followers praised the actor for sharing the "misguiding" poster. An Instagram user wrote, "You always take care of your fans", while another gave a suggestion and wrote, "Hey Ameesha, you should be suing them". On the other side, a handful of Instagram users started pointing out grammatical errors in the poster.

A peek into Ameesha Patel's Instagram

Interestingly, Ameesha Patel's photos on the media feed of her handle make it quite evident that the actor is an avid social media user. Her previous post came two days back when the Indian Cricket Team managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by defeating Australia with a 2-1 series win. The post, shared by Ameesha, was a collage of five pictures. On the other hand, she has also posted a couple of videos on her feed, in which she was seen working out at a gym.

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor also made headlines a few weeks back, as her Instagram handle was hacked. After her account was restored, she shared a video, in which she said, "I was a victim of cybercrime. My Instagram account was hacked on Sunday (January 3)". On the other hand, last year in December, Ameesha was spotted tear-eyed as an airline staff danced on the title track of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

On the professional front, after working in Bollywood for years, Patel is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film fraternity. Her debut project is titled Fauji Band. The upcoming project will also feature well-known Punjabi actor Nav Bajwa opposite her. The movie also features Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Harby Sangha, Prakash Gadu and others.

