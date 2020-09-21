Amid farm bills row, Anupam Kher posts his film scene to give message & support to PM Modi

Anupam Kher came out in support of the government over the passing of the farm-sector bills by the Parliament in controversial circumstances. The actor shared a scene of his own film to highlight the ‘exploitation’ faced by farmers. He gave his thumbs up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that the bills were going to bring a windfall for the farmers.

Anupam Kher backs farm bills

Anupam Kher, whose actor-wife Kirron Kher is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, took to Twitter to share a scene from his film Jeene Do directed by Rajesh Sethi. In the scene, Kher had played the role of a farmer, and expressed dismay over low rates being offered by authorities. With goons seeking a share of the profits, the sequence concludes with the price going up from Rs 150/quintal in the 'mandi' to Rs 250/quintal for the flour in the shop.

“The day we understand the grinding of this Rs 100, that day our circumstances will change,’ his character laments.

Kher shared how the 1990 film had showcased the exploitation faced by farmers. The A Wednesday star claimed that the benefit for farmers through the recently passed bill should’ve happened before. Tagging the Prime Minister, he used his signature chant ‘Jai Ho’.

Controversy over farm bills

Three bills for the betterment of farmers and the farm sector The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bills, 2020 had been introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to resolve farmers woes related to the restrictions from the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees, as it would give them the platform to sell their produce to their preferred markets. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 seeks to protect the interests of the farmers in their dealings with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.



The controversial bills had been passed without hurdles in the Lok Sabha on September 17. The bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha through a voice note on Sunday amid intense drama on Sunday.

The Opposition vehemently opposed the passage of the bill, terming it as ‘anti-farmer’. The MPs attempted to heckle the chair, storm the well and created ruckus in the Parliament as TMC MP Derek O’brien even tore pages of the rule book.

Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien entered the well and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during discussion in the House on agriculture Bills pic.twitter.com/OlTjJb6j4F — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

This is apart from large-scale protests being held in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country, with farmers fearing difficulties at the mercy of market forces.

