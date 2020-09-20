Amid Massive Protests Over Farm Bills, Rajnath Singh Asks BJP MPs To Reach Out To Farmers

As farmers' against the three central bills meant to reform the farm sector, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday has decided to reach out to the farmers and agrarian community regarding two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha. Massive protests have been staged by farmers' groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

The BJP leadership has instructed its MPs to connect with the masses and apprise them of the farmer welfare measures in the new legislation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting and gave instructions to all MPs. The party wants to ensure that the message is clearly given to the masses that the new laws would help the agriculture sector and all employed in it.

The MPs and BJP leaders have been asked to inform farmers that they would be able to get themselves out of the grip of the middlemen as the government has now allowed free sale and movement of agriculture produce.

Rajya Sabha passes Farm Bills

Amid vehement objection and clamouring from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday has passed two farm bills via a voice vote. The upper house has passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by the Opposition. All three bills had sailed through the Lok Sabha on September 17. The contention bills have been excoriated by the Opposition and have been termed as 'anti-farmer'.

The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances are facing massive protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

Farmers protest all over

Agitated with the passage of Farm Bills 2020, farmers under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union stage a 3-hour protest in Kurukshetra on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, a protester said that the farmers will back the Haryana Bandh if the government doesn't listen, adding that they will announce a nationwide protest.

The workers of Punjab Youth Congress, as well as the farmers, had reached the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Zirakpur on Sunday. Earlier the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had called for a 'rail roko' protest from September 24 to 26. Following this nearly 31 farmer unions in Punjab came together to support a 'band' scheduled for September 25 aimed at opposing the Agriculture Bills. The farmer bodies held a meeting in this regard at Moga on Saturday. This agitation garnered support from several other farmer unions including Bharti Kisan Union, Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Kadiyan), BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Doaba) and BKU (Dakunda).

