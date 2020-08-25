Amit Sadh Reminisces His Trip To Ladakh, Says 'mountains Are Calling'

Actor Amit Sadh recapitulated old memories of his visit to the mountain in Ladakh. The actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram from his visit to Spiti, Near Losar while recalling the old memories. In the picture, the Kai Po Che actor can be seen walking on the mountains with an amazing picturesque landscape which is sure to leave his fans awestruck. While captioning the post, the actor expressed his desire to go to Ladakh.

Amit Sadh recalls his trip to Ladakh

Amit further wrote that this is that time of the year where he wishes to visit Ladakh and relive all those memories that he has spent earlier. Several fans of the actor were quick enough to drop in their comments under the post. One of the users wrote that Spiti is an awesome place and has the hearts of many. Another user commented on nature and wrote that surrounded by nature from all sides is the best feeling. A third user thanked the actor for sharing his memory and wrote that his works inspire many to do hard work and achieve the goals. Another user commented that there is something very soothing when one sees this picture again and again.

The actor these days has been acing up the fitness game by posting fitness videos on his social media where fans can see him training hard at the gym to keep his physique in shape. Recently, the Avrodh actor posted another impressive workout video on Instagram. Fans were left impressed by his amazing performance at the gym. Here's more on Sadh's workout and the reaction of his fans. Earlier today, Amit Sadh posted a workout video on Instagram. The actor can be seen working out intensely performing some impressive cardio exercises. Even when he seems tired, he still keeps going at it. Amit posted the video along with a caption, "Lage Raho! Chodna Nahi Hai!.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Shakuntala Devi. Before this, Amit Sadh had another web release. This was Avrodh: The Siege Within which is based on India's famous surgical strike in 2018. And now the actor is bracing himself up for hi next web show titled Zidd where he will be seen playing a pivotal role in the army drama.

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

