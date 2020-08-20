Amit Sadh Is Back To His 'tunnel', Says 'hope You Find Yours' To His Insta Fans

Amit Sadh has been in the news lately for giving back-to-back success on the OTT platforms. Apart from being very particular about his work, Amit Sadh is also known for being a complete fitness freak and is often spotted indulging into heavy and intense workouts. Recently, the actor posted about going back to his “tunnel”. Read further ahead.

Also Read | Amit Sadh Posts Latest Workout Video On Instagram, Impressed Fan Says 'Zidd Hai' | Watch

Amit Sadh goes back to his “tunnel”

Amit Sadh has left fans extremely impressed by his performances in web-series like Breathe 2 and Avrodh. The actor has successfully gained a huge fan-base. Having over a million followers on Instagram, Amith Sadh never fails to keep his fans inspired and motivated but constantly posting about his fitness and workout routines. Recently, on August 20, 2020, Amit Sadh took to his official Instagram handle to post a story about going to his “tunnel”. The actor has shared a picture from inside a gym and has captioned the picture, “Back in the tunnel, hope you find your’s ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¾ ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» ðŸ‘ŠðŸ»”.

Also Read | Nithya Menen Expresses Gratitude To Co-star Amit Sadh, Says 'Let's Do More Work Together'

On the work front, Amit Sadh has been giving constant hits on the web platform. The actor was seen playing the lead character in the second instalment of the web-series, Breathe. Breathe 2 also cast Abhishekh Bachchan as the lead character. The series released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video and was loved by the audience. Then, the actor had another web release, Avrodh: The Siege Within. The show that premiered on SonyLIV, is based on India's famous surgical strike in 2018. While Uri: The Surgical Strike covered events from during the mission, Avrodh mostly focussed on the events that led up to the surgical strike. It is a nine episode-web series where Amit Sadh essays the role of an army man. The series also stars Madhurima Tuli, Darshan Kumar, Neeraj Kabi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and others in important roles. The entire cast of the show received many praises for his performance in the show.

Also Read | Amit Sadh Writes An Emotional Note After ‘the Love Of His Life’, His Dog Liam, Passes Away

Amit Sadh then appeared in the movie Shakuntala Devi (2020), where he essayed the character of Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law. The movie cast Vidya Balan in the lead role while Sanya Malhotra and Jissu Sengupta also play important roles. Shakuntala Devi is the biopic of India's greatest mathematician. The movie is directed by Anu Menon and released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.

Also Read | Amit Sadh Shares Glimpse Of His 'new Role', Asks Fan To Guess It; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.