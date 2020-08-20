Amit Sadh Lashes Out On 'haters' On Social Media, Says 'God Bless You Haters'

Amit Sadh took to his Twitter account and lashed out at netizens who, according to the actor, tweet and judge people. Amit Sadh revealed that reading hateful tweets and comments made him consider quitting the social media platform. The actor further said that he later changed his mind as he felt that there are good people also who are spreading positivity on social media platforms.

Amita Sadh slams his haters on social media

Lately, a lot of celebrities have been expressing how they feel that social media has become a place where users are sending hate to others without much thought. Amit Sadh too, expressed how he read something distasteful on Twitter and that made him upset. The actor further revealed that for a moment there, he thought about quitting social media as it has become a place where a lot of things are being said.

Amit Sadh further added that he later realised that if he quits social media, it would be unfair to the ‘good’ (and positive) people on social media. The actor wrote that he did not want to leave the good ones hanging and therefore he decided to remain on social media. He wrote, "After the sh** I read today.. I thought I don’t want to be here anymore.! But I just realised I can’t leave the good hanging, So I will remain”.

Taking the high road, Amit Sadh further wrote a message for his haters and hoped that God blesses them. The actor added to his comments that he hopes the ‘haters’ are doing other things in life as well apart from tweeting and judging people. He also mentioned that these ‘haters’ judge people from their own comfort zone. Check out the tweet below.

Screenshot of Amit Sadh's Twitter

The tweet of Amit Sadh got flooded with fan reactions. Amit Sadh responded to as many tweets as he could. Several netizens praised the actor and suggested that he should not pay much attention to the negativity that is prevalent on social media at the moment.

The journey you have travelled is very inspirational. From a short role to a lead role. If we talk about acting, you’re matured and wonderful.



This is just a life, focus on your path. Rest hathi chale bazaar, kutta bhuke hazar. Love youðŸ˜ŠRespect you a lot! — Prateek Verma (@iamprateekverma) August 20, 2020

You are my fav bro.... Don't say this - 'I don’t want to be here anymore .!'

We are for u... and haters are everywhere....

We all should follow this - 'Haters ... god bless you !!' — Kunal (@thekunalverma) August 19, 2020

Several other Twitterati commented that the actor was their favourite and they loved his work. Many other fans of the actor showered him with love and requested him to not leave social media. Amit was seen responding to many tweets and was seen acknowledging the love he was getting from users. Check out some of the tweets below.

The same attitude, hard work and focus led you here. Ignore em to be on the track. You’re one finest and real, know you ll never forget that. Cheers mate ðŸ» — Sevak (@pinkals) August 19, 2020

People who don't have any work live in an imaginary world where they vomit nonsense and feel that they are of some worth. Ignore such people and keep.doing the good work — Dheeraj Kumar (@dheeru_jadugar) August 19, 2020

