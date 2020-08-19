Amit Sadh Posts Latest Workout Video On Instagram, Impressed Fan Says 'Zidd Hai' | Watch

Amit Sadh is known for posting fitness videos on his social media where fans can see him training hard at the gym to keep his physique in shape. Recently, the Avrodh actor posted another impressive workout video on Instagram. Fans were left impressed by his amazing performance at the gym. Here's more on Sadh's workout and the reaction of his fans.

Amit Sadh floors his fans with an intense workout video

Earlier today, Amit Sadh posted a workout video on Instagram. The actor can be seen working out intensely performing some impressive cardio exercises. Even when he seems tired, he still keeps going at it. Amit posted the video along with a caption, "Lage Raho! Chodna Nahi Hai! ðŸ’¯". Take a look:

Amit Sadh's fans floored

Amit Sadh's fans also seemed mighty impressed with their idol's intense work out video. While one fan commented, "Ab bas yahi zidddd hai, "chhodna nahi hai"", another hailed him for being one of the most loved actors, "I must say, I have never seen any negative comment on your posts". Check out the comments by his fans below:

In other news, the actor was last seen in the movie Shakuntala Devi. In the movie, he essayed the role of Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law. The movie cast Vidya Balan in the lead role while Sanya Malhotra and Jissu Sengupta also play important roles. Shakuntala Devi, as the name suggests, is the biopic of India's greatest mathematician. The movie is directed by Anu Menon and released on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020.

Before this, Amit Sadh had another web release. This was Avrodh: The Siege Within which is based on India's famous surgical strike in 2018. While Uri: The Surgical Strike covered events from during the mission, Avrodh mostly focussed on the events that led up to the surgical strike.

It is a nine episode-web series where Amit Sadh essays the role of an army man. The series also stars Madhurima Tuli, Darshan Kumar, Neeraj Kabi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and others in important roles.

